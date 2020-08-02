Jeffrey Allen Dillard, 31, of Aurora, IL went to be with the Lord July 24, 2020 following a motorcycle accident. He was born on April 16, 1989 and raised by his mother Angela Dillard, who preceded him in death.



He attended East Aurora High School and later received his GED. He was a loving wonderful father/person with a laugh and smirk that made others smile.



He is survived by his son Julian Dillard Gonzalez (with mother Kristina (Victor) Luna) also his four legged son Chevy Dillard (dog); sisters Jessica (Odis Hillsman) Dillard & Jennifer Dillard, brothers Jeremy (Candice Martin) Dillard & Jerald (Karley) Dillard, 3 half-brothers & 3 half-sisters; grandparents Jayne Coffey, Wilburn (Jo Ann) Dillard; aunts & uncles; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, sister Jeannette "Nikki" Dillard, and nephew Aries "JayBird" Gonzalez.



Visitation will be held ?from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, August 7th, 2020? at James Funeral Service ?204 Hill Ave, Aurora IL?, followed by funeral services ?from 12:00pm – 1:00pm?, also to be streamed online. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery IL.







Donations can be made to the family in support of services & care for his son. James Funeral Service is serving the family. (630)851-6503





