Jeffrey Allen Dillard
1989 - 2020
Jeffrey Allen Dillard, 31, of Aurora, IL went to be with the Lord July 24, 2020 following a motorcycle accident. He was born on April 16, 1989 and raised by his mother Angela Dillard, who preceded him in death. 

He attended East Aurora High School and later received his GED. He was a loving wonderful father/person with a laugh and smirk that made others smile. 

  He is survived by his son Julian Dillard Gonzalez (with mother Kristina (Victor) Luna) also his four legged son Chevy Dillard (dog); sisters Jessica (Odis Hillsman) Dillard & Jennifer Dillard, brothers Jeremy (Candice Martin) Dillard & Jerald (Karley) Dillard, 3 half-brothers & 3 half-sisters; grandparents Jayne Coffey, Wilburn (Jo Ann) Dillard; aunts & uncles; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. 

  He was preceded in death by his mother, sister Jeannette "Nikki" Dillard, and nephew Aries "JayBird" Gonzalez.

  Visitation will be held ?from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, August 7th, 2020? at James Funeral Service ?204 Hill Ave, Aurora IL?, followed by funeral services ?from 12:00pm – 1:00pm?, also to be streamed online. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery IL.

 

Donations can be made to the family in support of services & care for his son. James Funeral Service is serving the family. (630)851-6503


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
AUG
7
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
Jeff I miss that smile and those hugs and let's not forget about that laugh that made everyones day. Miss you my friend. You are an angel now flying with your mom so I know your good.
Karen
Friend
July 30, 2020
Jeff, you were one of the most important ppl in my life. I’m ever so blessed to have had you in my life Your one of the most amazing ppl I’ve ever known with a heart so big a smile/smirk so contagious and a laugh that only you could get away with. You took a huge piece of my heart with you an that’s ok cuz with you is where it belongs it’s where it’s always been. I miss you so much. You will NEVER be forgotten. I love you!!!!!
Kirsten ward (Diamond)
Family
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Heather Cabrera
Friend
July 29, 2020
I met JD when we went to Cowherd & he honestly looked short. So I would always joked about his size, regardless tho we became good friend & an ear for each other. His laugh is so courageous. I think that’s what I will miss the most.
Stefanie powers
Classmate
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.brother Love your Sis Oralia
Oralia
Family
July 29, 2020
I love you and miss you Jeff
Jennifer Dillard and Jaylen Thompson
Family
