Jeffrey R. Johnson
Aug. 25, 1953 – Nov. 27, 2020
Jeff Johnson, 67, of Aurora passed away November 27, 2020 after a very brief battle with cancer. He was diagnosed in 1982 with Multiple Sclerosis and fought many years to stay healthy and strong.
Jeff was a graduate of West Aurora High School class of 1971 and stayed close to so many classmates (thank you Joanie) who will miss him very much. He was very active in both theater with plays like Jimmy Shine and Man of LaMancha (sing it Paul) to sports. Cross country as Sophomore, Football, basketball and catcher for the first winning West Aurora baseball team (Ewing pitching) 1969. He would laugh about the fact he played basketball back when Coach Gordie Kirkman was only the assistant coach to John McDougal. He had a deep respect for his coaches (including you Rick Albright).
Jeff married Pam (Dahlstrom) June 1974. They remained close, special friends through the years, and in doing so, were able to raise the wonderful, caring young man Paul became. Showing him how to be a great father himself because of Jeff's example. He met Doreen (Bennett) June 1986 and they were married January 1989. She then became part of the wonderful (slightly unorthodox) family unit. Often claiming they would be on The Oprah Winfrey show one day because they got along so well.
He started work at Seigle's Home and Building 1985. Jeff was very proud of his compliments thru the lumber business and the many bonds he built and those he considered friends thru the many years of working in the industry. After his health forced him to leave Seigle's (then Stock Building Supply), he stayed in contact with coworkers, project managers and the sales force at the many building sites, often enjoying lunches and general get togethers to stay in touch with the building industry he loved. He would often comment as we drove by a subdivision that that was 'his'. He sold the lumber, millwork, doors, windows, and later when Dory joined him, cabinets to so many homes in northern Illinois. Both large projects like Pulte and Del Webb to many custom builders. Jeff was instrumental in 1998 in the start of the first 'all seasons' project by Del Webb's Sun City in Huntley, IL (now Pulte).
The love of Jeff's life was definitely his love of sports and all the years he spent coaching kids. The many years he spent driving to Medinah area to coach Paul in both baseball and basketball starting as a very young boy and then enjoying Paul's high school years as a stand out at Lake Park HS. He coached at the YMCA for many years with the little dribblers both with Devin and Shelby. Many of the kids he continued coaching until high school. He was very focused on teaching the kids that would go on to play for West Aurora in high school. He really loved "His Girls" in both basketball and softball. He had such wonderful coaches/friends helping him for so many years. Many of the kids he coached went on to be stand out athletes in high school and even college. They made him so proud. He tried to go see them play as much as possible. He stayed a huge fan of West Aurora HS basketball (both girls and boys) and would follow the team to both home and away games. They will miss his "coaching" sitting in his wheelchair on the floor near the end of the bench and "helping" the referees get it right.
Jeff was extremely fortunate and incredibly grateful to have Dory home to help keep him healthy. As the years progressed, he became very close to Devin who was also able to help him when needed and became a close friend along with a caring father. Someone Devin enjoyed going to for advice or to just talk about how his day went. It meant so much to both Jeff and Devin. Jeff often reminded Devin to "never take wooden nickels".
Jeff is survived by his wife, Dory (Doreen Bennett); his children, Paul Johnson of Bloomingdale and Paul's mom and special friend, Pam Nickel (Michael Z) of Roselle, Devin Johnson of Aurora and Shelby Johnson (Kalvin Jones) of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Carol Nelson (Carolyn Head) of Leaf River, IL; his stepmother, Jean Johnson of St. Charles; grandchildren, Caleb Johnson and Zora Jones; honorary grandkids, Kellen and Addie Beery, Elizabeth, Jax, Naleia, Dahlia and Brooklynn as well as many very special and loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. "Jimmy" Johnson and Loane Dahlstrom; an infant brother, James Paul and his brother and best friend, David W. Johnson.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic we will have a special 'Celebration of Life and Bean Bag Party' at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or The West Aurora Sports Boosters.