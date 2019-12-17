|
|
Jeffrey Scott Orland, 60, of North Aurora, IL passed away at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on April 30, 1959, in Aurora to George and Joyce (Brown) Orland. Jeff was married to his best friend and loving wife, Diane (Anderson) Orland, for 38 years. They enjoyed traveling, walks on the beach, and raising their daughter, Stephanie (Orland) Schmalensee. Jeff was a talented wood worker who enjoyed sharing his homemade pieces with family and friends. He was an avid Nascar fan with his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He was a huge Chicago Bears, Cubs and Fighting Illini fan. Jeff took immense pride in and loved being a grandfather to his three grandsons, Jackson, Matthew, and Benjamin Schmalensee. They were the light of his life.
Jeff is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Diane; his daughter, Stephanie (Jon) Schmalensee; grandsons, Jackson, Matthew, and Benjamin; mother, Joyce Orland; father and step-mother, George and Jenniffer Orland; brother, Mike (Jean) Orland; mother-in-law, Theresa Anderson; brother-in-laws, Michael (Ana) Anderson, Mark (David Gouge) Anderson, James (Jenny) Anderson; nieces, Haylea Mars, Catherine and Kristen Anderson; nephews, Michael Orland and Kyle Mars; and many loving friends and neighbors.
Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen and Thomas Orland; sister, Wendy (Orland) Mars; and brother-in-law, David Anderson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 3-8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18 at 10 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. Memorial donations may be made to the . For more information or to sign the online guestbook, visit HealyChapel.com or call 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 17, 2019