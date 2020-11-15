Jennie Campbell, 93 of Montgomery, Illinois, died peacefully in her home on November 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the Late Thomas and Virgie Jones.
She was a retired teacher from the East Aurora School District, 131, and retired from her and her husband's business C&J Custom Design. She was a long-time active member of Main Baptist Church in Aurora, Illinois.
She is survived by her children; Reginald (Paula) Campbell, Rosalyn (Henry) Currie, and Rebecca Campbell; her grandchildren, Taylyn Campbell, Ashely, Alexis and Andrew Currie, Sherice Daughrity; her special daughter-in-law, Pamela Smith, special niece, Wanda Eaton and special step granddaughter, Vicky Pisani.
She was preceded in death by her life-long and loving husband, Charlie Campbell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 3-7 p.m. November 18, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Interment will be private at Sunset Memorial Lawns. For further information please call (6300 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to sign the online guestbook.