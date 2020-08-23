1/1
Jerrod L. "Jerry" Miller
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrod's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrod "Jerry" Lee Miller, 79 of Aurora IL and former resident of Elmhurst IL passed away August 21, 2020 at Presence Mercy Center Hospital. He was born August 14,1941 at Delnor Hospital in St. Charles, IL, the son of the late Fred and Mary Gertrude (Allen) Miller.

Jerry resided in Aurora since 1959, where he met and married Karel Sue Smith on May 11, 1962. He retired as a J.U.L.I.E. locator from the City of Aurora, and had a landscape business he ran until this year. He was also a truck driver hauling steel and gravel.

He was raised by his grandma and grandpa Irwin and Ada Allen in Aurora, IL since 1959. His special friends were Lenard and Darlene Boldebuck of Elmhurst, IL, where Lennie's family was very influential in his growing up.

Jerry raced boats at Fox Lake. He was a fisherman. He loved motorcycles and rode enduros. He was always a Hot Rod enthusiast, A Ford Guy.

He will be missed at McDonald's for his morning coffee meetings. Jerry was a Great husband, father and grandfather. A Wonderful Friend.

Besides his wife, Karel Sue Miller, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Sue (Michael) Becker: his son, Kevin Lee Miller; his granddaughter, Stephanie (Mykle)Warren; his Furry grandkids, dogs, Grover and Bruce-the Great Dane, cats, Mowgli and Lillian; Also, his cousins Keith, Mary Beth, Jeannine, and Lori.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his, Uncle Irwin "Junior" Allen Jr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 3-8 p.m. August 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 12:00 p.m. August 27, 2020 from The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL with Servant George Rayford officiating. Internment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign our online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved