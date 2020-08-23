Jerrod "Jerry" Lee Miller, 79 of Aurora IL and former resident of Elmhurst IL passed away August 21, 2020 at Presence Mercy Center Hospital. He was born August 14,1941 at Delnor Hospital in St. Charles, IL, the son of the late Fred and Mary Gertrude (Allen) Miller.
Jerry resided in Aurora since 1959, where he met and married Karel Sue Smith on May 11, 1962. He retired as a J.U.L.I.E. locator from the City of Aurora, and had a landscape business he ran until this year. He was also a truck driver hauling steel and gravel.
He was raised by his grandma and grandpa Irwin and Ada Allen in Aurora, IL since 1959. His special friends were Lenard and Darlene Boldebuck of Elmhurst, IL, where Lennie's family was very influential in his growing up.
Jerry raced boats at Fox Lake. He was a fisherman. He loved motorcycles and rode enduros. He was always a Hot Rod enthusiast, A Ford Guy.
He will be missed at McDonald's for his morning coffee meetings. Jerry was a Great husband, father and grandfather. A Wonderful Friend.
Besides his wife, Karel Sue Miller, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Sue (Michael) Becker: his son, Kevin Lee Miller; his granddaughter, Stephanie (Mykle)Warren; his Furry grandkids, dogs, Grover and Bruce-the Great Dane, cats, Mowgli and Lillian; Also, his cousins Keith, Mary Beth, Jeannine, and Lori.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his, Uncle Irwin "Junior" Allen Jr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 3-8 p.m. August 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 12:00 p.m. August 27, 2020 from The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL with Servant George Rayford officiating. Internment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
