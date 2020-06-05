Jerry E. Shepherd
September 11, 1945 - May 20, 2020

Jerry Eugene Shepherd, 74, of Sandwich, Ill., died May 20 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was adopted at age 6 by Paul & Eleanor Shepherd of Kanorado. Jerry entered the Navy at age 18 & served for 4 years. He worked for more than 30 years in the factory before retiring from Caterpillar. He was an active member at Vietnow, worked at a suicide hotline, competed in pool leagues, & enjoyed time with his remote control car clubs. He was preceded in death by his parents & brother Dennis. Survivors include his sons Dennis (Jeanette) of Mendota, Ill., Chad of Mendota & Travis (Ellen) of McHenry, Ill; 10 grandchildren; & 2 great-grandchildren.


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 5, 2020.
