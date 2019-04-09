Jerrald "Jerry" L. Youngren, a beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 81. Jerry was born in Aurora on July 15, 1937.Jerry attended West Aurora High School graduating in 1955. He began his engineering studies at Georgia Tech before ultimately receiving his Mechanical Engineering degree at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. After college, he joined the family business (Youngren's, Inc.) founded in Aurora by his father in 1932. Jerry and his father decided to sell the family business in 1993 and pursue other interests. Soon after, he joined the City of Aurora bringing his HVAC expertise to the community as an HVAC inspector. Jerry's Mother was a direct descendant of the Wilder Family that originally helped settle Aurora and upon which the now Wilder Park sits. Besides his tremendous career and importance to the City of Aurora, Jerry was devoted to his faith, the Catholic Church, and the Holy Angels parish serving as a Eucharistic Minister for over 20 years. He was a staunch supporter of the arts, contributing greatly to the Paramount Arts Center for a number of years, as well as serving as a patron of the Fox Valley Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.In everything Jerry did, he expressed tremendous compassion and generosity, and with no difference to if it was someone in need of a home living on the street, or his granddaughter. He never complained about one thing, and in this way, he touched everyone he grew to know over the years.While enjoying any downtime, Jerry enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, studying history, buying cars, and watching Game of Thrones. However, his greatest passion was spending time with his family, listening to his family, and helping those around him grow.Jerry is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Christopher (Laura) and Jeremy (Keri), granddaughters Eleanor and Samantha. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Youngren and Jeannette (Honey) Youngren.Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Illinois 60506 from 4pm to 8pm. A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Hardin and Russell Avenues, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL.Jerry lived with Type I Diabetes (Juvenile) for nearly 70 years and was a medical marvel to all who watched him manage this disease. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019