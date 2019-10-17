|
Jerry V. Nicholson of Tucson AZ, formally of Plano IL passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by his family after a sudden illness.
He was born October 26, 1937 in Casey, Illinois. He was the first child born to Vern Nicholson and Faye Johnson Nicholson Thompson.
Jerry married Janet Heath on August 16, 1961 in Jonesville, Michigan, while serving for the United States Army, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, 1961-1963. They were happily married until her passing in 2007.
He moved his family to the Sandwich/Plano area in 1964 to work as a welder and then a final inspector for Caterpillar in Aurora until his retirement in 1994.
The time spent in this area he was past President of the Sandwich Jaycees, enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards in card club and watching sporting events. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
He and Jan loved to travel in their motorhome making new friends and memories everywhere they went. He thoroughly loved the time they spent in Tucson and eventually made it his home. The neighbors who live in Mission View Club Estates quickly became friends like family.
Jerry was a member of the Enchanted Hills Baptist Church in Tucson. He had numerous special friendships there while attending Bible studies, church services and church events often. He was a devout Christian.
He is survived by his daughter Jerilyn Nicholson (Partner Tom Thomas) of Oswego; two sons, Joe (Amy) Nicholson of Oswego and Jay Nicholson of Yorkville. Two grandchildren Drew Nicholson of Chicago and Lauren Nicholson of Oswego; Brother, Leon (Diana) Nicholson of Marshall, IL; Sister, Crystal Kannmacher of Sandwich, Il. ; Half-brothers, Vern Nicholson and Randy Nicholson ; Half-sister, Lena Nicholson all of Marshall, IL; Sister-in-law, Mary Stephens of Hanover, MI; Brother-in-law, Charlie (JoAnn) Heath of Jonesville, MI, along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Faye (C. John) Thompson ; his father Vern Nicholson; his in-laws Lyle and Elizabeth Heath; his wife Janet; brother Robert Nicholson; Half-brother, Joe Rhoads and Half-sister, Beverly Collier; brother-in-laws, Jon Kannmacker, Jim, Robert, David, and Marion Heath ; sister-in-laws, Ann Harrison and Dorothy Quigg; grandson, Kyle Von Hoff.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Beverage Family Funeral Home, Sandwich Chapel from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for a memorial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 17, 2019