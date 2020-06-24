Jessie Alberta Martinez, age 102, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 20, 1918 in Aurora, Ill to Philander and Bertha Hopkins. Jessie went through the Aurora educational system and graduated from East Aurora High School in 1937. She met and married Earl Alfred Martinez June 10, 1941. She was a loving wife and mother to five daughters. Jessie was a loyal and faithful servant of God and an active lifelong member of The Cathedral of Grace St. John A.M.E. Church, Aurora, IL, where she served on the Steward Board and sang in the Choir. She was also an active member of "The Faithful Few" ministry which assisted visiting the sick and shut-in members of the Church.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Martinez; two daughters, Michelle Graves and Sharon Brown; her parents, Philander and Bertha Hopkins; three brothers, Vernon, Marion, and Harold; and one sister, Juanita Lowe. Jessie is survived by her daughters, Darlene Martinez, Joy Thomas (Dennis), and Memory Hagler; son-in-law Lee Brown; six grandchildren, Dawn Smith, Mark Brown, Ericka Campbell, Cheryl Hagler, Jennifer Bertsch, Edward Hagler; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the celebration of Jessie's life will be held at Cathedral of Grace St. John A.M.E. Church, 2950 Bilter Road, Aurora, Illinois 60502 at a later date.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 24, 2020.