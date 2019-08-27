|
Jesus Ocasio, age 54 of North Aurora, IL died on August 22, 2019 at Amita Health Medical Center. He was born on September 6, 1964 in Aurora, IL, the son of Luis and Maria Ocasio.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, riding his motorcycle, and playing Dominoes. Jesus also enjoyed watching sports; he was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved his family and adored his grandkids.
He is survived by his Wife Maria Rosas, three daughters Maria Luisa Dodson, Kristy (Jamaal Meaderdes) Ocasio, and Justina Ocasio. Grandchildren, Armando Reta, Aden Reta, Jaden Lozano, Isabelle Dodson, Ilianna Ocasio, Juliana Lozano, Dominic Rael, Jelani Meaderdes and Moses Cruz. Nieces, Maritza Ocasio, Yvette Montoya, and Nephew David (Susie) Ocasio. His sister Lisa (Jamie Montoya) Ocasio and brother Nino Ocasio. Proceeded by his parents brother David, Jose, and Johnny Ocasio.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Burial will be taken place at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL to follow. Memorials may be made to Ginger Creek Community Church 2850 Ginger Woods Parkway, Aurora, IL 60502, or to the Ocasio family at P.O. Box 665 Oswego IL, 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 27, 2019