Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Ocasio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Ocasio


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Ocasio Obituary
Jesus Ocasio, age 54 of North Aurora, IL died on August 22, 2019 at Amita Health Medical Center. He was born on September 6, 1964 in Aurora, IL, the son of Luis and Maria Ocasio.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, riding his motorcycle, and playing Dominoes. Jesus also enjoyed watching sports; he was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved his family and adored his grandkids.

He is survived by his Wife Maria Rosas, three daughters Maria Luisa Dodson, Kristy (Jamaal Meaderdes) Ocasio, and Justina Ocasio. Grandchildren, Armando Reta, Aden Reta, Jaden Lozano, Isabelle Dodson, Ilianna Ocasio, Juliana Lozano, Dominic Rael, Jelani Meaderdes and Moses Cruz. Nieces, Maritza Ocasio, Yvette Montoya, and Nephew David (Susie) Ocasio. His sister Lisa (Jamie Montoya) Ocasio and brother Nino Ocasio. Proceeded by his parents brother David, Jose, and Johnny Ocasio.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Burial will be taken place at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL to follow. Memorials may be made to Ginger Creek Community Church 2850 Ginger Woods Parkway, Aurora, IL 60502, or to the Ocasio family at P.O. Box 665 Oswego IL, 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now