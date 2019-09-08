Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Jewel Marty


1922 - 2019
Jewel Marty Obituary
Jewel Maxine (Von Ohlen) Marty, 96, previously of Aurora, passed away in Clermont, Florida on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born near Kirksville, Missouri on October 5, 1922, daughter of Noel and Mittie Clark (Lucus).

Jewel was the owner and operator of the Fairlane Beauty Shop in Aurora for many years. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and piecing picture puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bill) Blatner of Eugene, Oregon; sons, Lawrence (Judith) Von Ohlen of Saddlebrooke, Missouri and William (Sharon) Von Ohlen of Clermont, Florida. Six grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin infant daughters, one great-granddaughter, brothers; Erman, Otis and Wayne Clark and one sister, Velma Challis.

Many thanks to the staff at Superior Residences of Clermont and to Cornerstone Hospice for their care and compassion.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with visitation at 10:00 am and the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am at the Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, following the funeral.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 8, 2019
