Jim Harbin 81, of Aurora, passed away April 4, 2019. He was born April 11,1937 in New Orleans, LA. He retired from Caterpillar after 32 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly Harbin; sons, Randy (Kristi) Harbin and Glenn (Michelle) Harbin; grandchildren, Josh (Heather), Kyle, Angie (Niki), Brandon and Catie; great-grandchildren, Nickilous, Scarlette, Everett and Alex; sister-in-law, Carol Eschenbacher as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maddie Savanyak. Services were held at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty, Aurora, IL 60502 with Pastor Rob Douglas officiating and burial took place at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to church or Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org/ Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2019