Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
3000 Liberty St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
3000 Liberty St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Harbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Harbin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Harbin Obituary
Jim Harbin 81, of Aurora, passed away April 4, 2019. He was born April 11,1937 in New Orleans, LA. He retired from Caterpillar after 32 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly Harbin; sons, Randy (Kristi) Harbin and Glenn (Michelle) Harbin; grandchildren, Josh (Heather), Kyle, Angie (Niki), Brandon and Catie; great-grandchildren, Nickilous, Scarlette, Everett and Alex; sister-in-law, Carol Eschenbacher as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maddie Savanyak. Services were held at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty, Aurora, IL 60502 with Pastor Rob Douglas officiating and burial took place at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to church or Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org/ Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now