On June 22, 2019, Jim H. Lindley, 81 years old, of Oswego, IL, went to be with the Lord. While he will be forever missed by his family and loved ones, God has gained a great soul in heaven.



Born in Lemesa, Texas and raised on a farm in Kress, Texas, Jim served his country in the United States Air Force from August 1958 to May 1963 after attending Texas A&M. While serving in the Air Force, Jim met his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Jim and his family moved to Aurora, Illinois in 1975, where they raised their children Lorrie and Paul. Jim worked for the Department of Energy and several other private organizations in the computer engineering field. Throughout his life, Jim was well respected by his family, friends, colleagues, and members of church where he attended the Orchards Community Church. Jim ministered at church by teaching an adult Sunday school class for many years. Jim had a strong Christian faith and will always be remembered for his love of sharing it with others.



Jim's strength, humility, love, and compassion will most be remembered in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They meant everything to him. Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He was known to many as Poppa. Poppa will forever be missed by all. Jim has touched the lives of so many by teaching, listening, and being a sturdy rock of support in their life journey.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, Owen Pierce (O.P.) Lindley; granddaughter Jennifer Kirwan; mother, Grace Lindley; brother, Joe Lindley; and his sister, Linda McCourt. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Lindley; his son-in-law and daughter, William and Lorrie Kirwan; his son and daughter-in-law James Paul and Michelle Lindley. Jim has eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Dan) McCoy, Marissa (Matthew) Connolly, Hunter Lindley, Sean Kirwan, Parker Lindley, Samantha Sury, Dylan Lindley, and Airman Keegan Lindley. Jim also had two great grandchildren Liam and Delaney McCoy.



Visitation and funeral services will be announced at a later time as Jim's family has fulfilled his wishes in the donation of his body to science for research in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Jim showed his love to many by giving this great gift of research for a cure even when he is no longer present with his beloved family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 30, 2019