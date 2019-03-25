Home

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
2567 W. Sullivan Road
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
2567 W. Sullivan Road
Aurora, IL
View Map
Jo Schwab Gorges Obituary
Jo Schwab Gorges, 75, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born June 25, 1943, daughter of the late Adelbert LeRoy and Florence (Hartman) Schwab. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Lying in State will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2567 W. Sullivan Road, Aurora, IL 60506. Burial to follow at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
