|
|
Jo Schwab Gorges, 75, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born June 25, 1943, daughter of the late Adelbert LeRoy and Florence (Hartman) Schwab. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Lying in State will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2567 W. Sullivan Road, Aurora, IL 60506. Burial to follow at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 25, 2019