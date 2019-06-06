Joan L. "Joanie" Hogle, 85, of Aurora, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born March 3, 1934 in Aurora to the late John and Jane Kies.Joan was very active in her community. She worked and retired from the Beacon News sometime in the 1990's and went on to work as an aid at Hope D Wall. She loved anything to do with nature from simply seeing a doe to all of the family trips to the cabin in Mauston Wisconsin and beyond.Survivors include her sister, Barbara Marsh-Kies. She was a loving wife to the late Dean Edward Hogle; her children, Wendy, Kevin, and Scott Hogle; her niece and nephews, Julie, Terry, John, and Steve Marsh; her grandchildren, Kimberly Holst-Hogle, Geoffrey Hogle, Kristin McGinn, Kara McGinn, Derek Regan, and Patrick Regan as well as her great grandchildren, Tyler Holst, Ashley Holst, Hailey Holst, Abby Regan, Austin Hogle and Leah Hogle. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded by her husband Dean and a sister, son and grandchildren.Visitation will take place from 1-5 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joan's name to Hope D Wall School. 449 W New Indian Trail Ct Aurora, Illinois 60506. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 6 to June 7, 2019