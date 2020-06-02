Joan Mary Peterson, 89, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora. The daughter of Henry and Catherine (Frieders) Schomer she was born August 13, 1930.
Joan was a lifelong resident of the Aurora area. She graduated from East Aurora High School in 1948. Following graduation, she worked as a keypunch operator at R&M Kaufmann until 1970. She was also later employed by Seal Master as a receptionist from 1990 until her retirement in 2001. Joan loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and watching them in all of their activities.
Survivors include her two sons, Dan (Janet) Peterson of Aurora and Dean (Lori) Peterson of Sugar Grove and her daughter Donna Peterson of Aurora; eight grandchildren, Dan, Chad, Tim, Mike, Nathan, Jason, Jacob, and Anna Peterson; great grandsons, Ryan, Ben, TJ, Chase and Conner; great granddaughters, Ella, Milah, Ava, Evelyn, Vivian, Matthew, and one on the way.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Catherine Schomer; brothers, Robert and Raymond Schomer; sisters, Geraldine Dieter and her twin, Jean Sibenaller.
Due to current public restrictions caused by the Covid 19 virus pandemic a private visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Daleiden Mortuary in Aurora followed by burial at Marywood Cemetery.
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500 is serving the family. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Joan's family.
Joan was a lifelong resident of the Aurora area. She graduated from East Aurora High School in 1948. Following graduation, she worked as a keypunch operator at R&M Kaufmann until 1970. She was also later employed by Seal Master as a receptionist from 1990 until her retirement in 2001. Joan loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and watching them in all of their activities.
Survivors include her two sons, Dan (Janet) Peterson of Aurora and Dean (Lori) Peterson of Sugar Grove and her daughter Donna Peterson of Aurora; eight grandchildren, Dan, Chad, Tim, Mike, Nathan, Jason, Jacob, and Anna Peterson; great grandsons, Ryan, Ben, TJ, Chase and Conner; great granddaughters, Ella, Milah, Ava, Evelyn, Vivian, Matthew, and one on the way.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Catherine Schomer; brothers, Robert and Raymond Schomer; sisters, Geraldine Dieter and her twin, Jean Sibenaller.
Due to current public restrictions caused by the Covid 19 virus pandemic a private visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Daleiden Mortuary in Aurora followed by burial at Marywood Cemetery.
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500 is serving the family. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Joan's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 2, 2020.