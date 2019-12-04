|
Joan R Bermes, 81 of Aurora passed away unexpectedly Nov 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born Dec 17,1937, daughter of late Ted & Ruth Wagner. Joan is survived by her children:Kathy Genslinger, Donnie Hanson, Lisa Clark, Charlotte(Mike)Musich, Sandra Greene, & her dog, Mariah II. She was the BEST mother, Nana & friend to many. Burial service is Friday Dec 6, 2019 at 11am at Lincoln Memorial Park, Oswego, IL. luncheon immediately following
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019