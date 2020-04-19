Home

JoAnn J. Arnold


1935 - 2020
JoAnn J. Arnold Obituary
JoAnn J. Arnold, 84, of Aurora passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1935 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Leroy and Angeline (Rolling) Newton. She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Arnold and Dorene (Steve) Robertson; grandsons, Brooks (Nichole) Robertson, Aaron (Cami) Robertson and Dustin (Amanda) Robertson; great-grandchildren, Madison, Cayl, Brady, Avery, Max, Lennox and Carter Robertson. She is also survived by her siblings Earl Newton, Rosemary (Bob) Tinsley and Richard Newton as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Barbel and Marilyn Carter; and brothers, Don and Jack Newton.

Due to current restrictions, the family will plan to have a memorial service at a later date.

Please visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com for online guestbook and service updates.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2020
