JoAnn M. Brown, 89, of Aurora, IL passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Amita Mercy Medical Center Aurora. She was born June 12, 1930 in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by her five sons, Gilbert (Diane) Anderson, Jr., Charles (Linda) Anderson, Randal Anderson, Kenneth (Dana) Anderson, Bernard (Pam) Anderson; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Anne) Anderson, Ryan (Emily) Anderson, Brandon (Dayna) Anderson, Christian (Olena) Anderson, Jennifer Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Jr., Emily (Chris) Wall, Phillipp (Kelsey) Anderson, Caitlin Anderson; thirteen great grandchildren, a sister, Jeannine Bonifas; two brothers, Ronald Juneau, Dean Juneau; a sister-in-law, Rose Juneau; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Gilbert Anderson, Sr., Richard Brown; her parents, Joseph and Anna (Walush) Juneau; two brothers, James Juneau, Charles Juneau.
JoAnn's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Amita Mercy Medical Center for the outstanding compassionate care she received.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Michael Burrows, O.S.B. officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 9, 2020