JoAnne E. Miller, 89, of Montgomery, passed away at Alden of Waterford on December 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 6, 1930, in Aurora, daughter of Roland and Esther Schiltz. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and poker, reading, sewing, but most of all, spending time with family and friends. JoAnne is survived by her 2 sons, Jeffrey (Melanie), Randy (Denise), 4 grandchildren, Shawn (Katie), Ryan (Liz), Nicholas, Brittany and 1 great grandchild, Lily. JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Paul, 2 brothers, Charles, Grover and 1 sister, Sharon Pierce. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30am until time of service at 11am. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 8, 2019