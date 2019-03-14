JoAnne Elaine (Bouchard) GroleauJoAnne Bouchard was born on February 5, 1929, daughter of Wilbrod and Lottie Bouchard. She grew up in beautiful Stockholm, Maine, just eighteen miles south of the Canadian border.After graduating from high school in Auburn, Maine, this independent and driven young woman set her heart after a nursing degree. In 1949 she earned her degree at St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine, and continued to work there as a nurse until 1988. In 1953 she married Joe Groleau and had a son, John in 1957. JoAnne, Joe, and their son, John, enjoyed many summers at their camp in West Bath, Maine. By 1980, JoAnne had completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She taught in St. Mary's School of Nursing until the school closed in 1988. She also supported her husband's business at Mary's Candy Shop by doing all the bookkeeping and creating hundreds of flowers each holiday season for decorating candies or Easter eggs. She was also a proud member of St. Peter's Church in Lewiston. After Joe passed away in 1988, JoAnne delved into research for the Groleau family geneology, and created bound books as a gift to the Groleau relatives. JoAnne was also known for her gorgeous perennial flower gardens, dried flower arrangements, homemade crepes, but mostly for her sympathetic ear, her generous heart, and her hearty laugh. She is loved and missed by her son, John Groleau, daughter-in-law, Layla, grandchildren, Stephanie (and Christopher Peters), Shireen (and Kirby and Kirby Daniels V.), Michael (and Katy, Leo, and Luke Groleau), and Christopher, her brother Jerry, and numerous family members and friends. Funeral mass will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, IL. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with a wake service at 4:30 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for JoAnne's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary