Joanne "Jody" Hurd Maynard passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born August 16, 1925, in Aurora, Illinois, daughter of the late Thomas and Beulah Ann Marguerite "Booty" Hurd. Jody graduated from West Aurora High School and went on to earn a bachelor's in economics from Northwestern University. At Northwestern, she was an active member of the Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Pi. After obtaining her degree, she worked for the Harris Trust & Savings Bank in Chicago where she met her future husband, Elsdon. They were married March 31, 1951, and moved to Aurora to raise their four children. There Jody was active in the Child Welfare Society, the Junior League, and Trinity Episcopal Church, as well serving as a Girl Scout Leader while her daughters were in scouting. The family moved to Kankakee in 1971. Jody continued her volunteer activities through the Bourbonnais Twig of the Riverside Auxiliary, the League of Women Voters, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In retirement, Jody and Elsdon traveled extensively throughout the United States, England, and Eastern Canada. She is survived by her children, Robert (Heather) Maynard, Ann (Norman) Halstead, Laura (the late Dennis) Brady, and Charles Maynard; five grandchildren, Lauren (Dan) Sanford, Rachel (Eric) Kelly, and Cody, Jenny Beth, and Joshua Maynard; two great-grandsons; nieces and nephew, Diane (Steve) Clark, Stephen (Nancy) Baehler, Cathy Baehler, and Amy (Paul) Jung, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Elsdon, of 67 years. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 218 E. Benton Ave., Aurora, IL 60505. Burial will follow at Spring Lake Memorial Gardens. Jody will be buried next to her parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities: Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley or Episcopal Charities, Diocese of Chicago. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healylchapel.com. 630-897-9291. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 5, 2019