Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodeen Lautwein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodeen Mary Lautwein


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodeen Mary Lautwein Obituary
Jodeen Mary Lautwein, age 79, passed away on November 8, 2019 in Bloomington, IL. She was born February 22, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Modaff) Schindlbeck.

Jodeen enjoyed playing BINGO, reading and was an avid people watcher.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Lautwein, Elizabeth (Charlie) Byars, and Marlene (Eric) Gordon; grandchildren, James Byars, Grant (Brittany) Gordon, and Tiffany Gordon; she was looking forward to two great-grandchildren in December; sister-in-law, Janice Schindlbeck.

Jodeen is preceded by her husband, John Lautwein; parents, Joseph and Bernice Schindlbeck; and Brother Daniel Schindlbeck.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at the DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:30am until the time of service at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Jodeen's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodeen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now