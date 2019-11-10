|
|
Jodeen Mary Lautwein, age 79, passed away on November 8, 2019 in Bloomington, IL. She was born February 22, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Modaff) Schindlbeck.
Jodeen enjoyed playing BINGO, reading and was an avid people watcher.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Lautwein, Elizabeth (Charlie) Byars, and Marlene (Eric) Gordon; grandchildren, James Byars, Grant (Brittany) Gordon, and Tiffany Gordon; she was looking forward to two great-grandchildren in December; sister-in-law, Janice Schindlbeck.
Jodeen is preceded by her husband, John Lautwein; parents, Joseph and Bernice Schindlbeck; and Brother Daniel Schindlbeck.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at the DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:30am until the time of service at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019