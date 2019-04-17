|
Joe Dunham, 80, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 PM - 8 PM at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, iL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the church. Full obituary to run in Sunday's edition. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New England Congregational Church at newenglandchurch.org or Aurora University at aurora.edu. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2019