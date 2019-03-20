Home

Joe V. Michael, age 83, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1986, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, and Long Island, NY, passed away on Sunday, March1 17, 2019 at his home in Aurora, IL with his wife at his side. He was born October 2, 1935 in South Whitley, IN.Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 12:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Don Niswonger officiating. Interment is private. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 20, 2019
