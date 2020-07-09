1/1
Joel Galindo
1952 - 2020
Joel Galindo, 67, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 5th, 2020. He was born July 13th, 1952 in Durango, Mexico, the son of the late Asencion Galindo.

In 1971 he settled in Aurora and made it his new home. He was employed by Willamette Industries, now known as International Paper Company for the last 46 years. He was a proud member of GCC International Brotherhood of Teamsters local 415-S since 1974. Joel will be remembered for being kind, good hearted, and very outgoing. He was always willing to help out anyone in need. He loved being surrounded by friends and family with a special connection to the Guerra family. He loved all types of music especially Motown, oldies, and classic rock. Joel was an avid Chicago sports fan. He loved attending sporting events and his most favorite moment was with his sons witnessing the Cubs clinch the NLCS at Wrigley Field to continue to the World Series in 2016.

Joel is survived by his five children, Aracely (Justin) Johnson, of Albert Lea, MN, Enrique Galindo, of Aurora, IL, Olivia (Tomas) Galindo of San Antonio, TX, Joel (Lindsey) Galindo Jr. of Minneapolis, MN and Sergio Galindo of Aurora, IL; grandchildren Esteban and Esperanza Johnson, Abigail, Aliz, and Ariana Garces-Galindo, Andreya and Arrion Galindo; brothers Donaciano (Bernardina) Unsueta Galindo of Mexico and Jose (Angela) Galindo Sanchez of Aurora, IL, brother in law Manuel Nevarez of Mexico; and many nieces and nephews. Joel will be greatly missed by all who were lucky to have met him.

He was preceded in death by his mother Asencion Galindo and his sister Otilia Galindo Nevarez.

Visitation will be held Saturday 2-5 p.m. July 11th, 2020 at the Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer PI., Aurora IL 60506. Prayer service will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the visitation. Interment will be private.

For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Healy Chapel
JUL
11
Prayer Service
04:30 - 05:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
July 8, 2020
Jorge and I are so very sorry for your loss. Joel was a wonderful man. I will never forget him. I will keep all of you in my prayers. Love you all Jorge and Esther Echeverria
Esther Echeverria
Family
