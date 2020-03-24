|
John Albert McGray, 72, of Oswego, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 22 surrounded by his wife and children following a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 25, 1947, to Paul and Mildred (Kellen) McGray. An Aurora native, John attended St. Nick's grade school and was a graduate of Marmion Military Academy. He received his BS in business administration from Aurora University in 1978. John was a co-owner of Elgin Printing, Inc for over 30 years, and most recently worked for Quik Impressions Group in Addison, IL. He was a member of the Luxembourger Club, the Phoenix Club, and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Oswego. John enjoyed watching Cubs and Blackhawks games, and was an avid classic car enthusiast. He was actively involved in the community, coaching numerous youth baseball and softball teams. John was a devoted and most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; his five children, Shawn McGray, Marisa (Joe) Walsh, Becky (Matt) Lempa, Michael (Heather) McGray, and Joel McGray; his grandchildren, Gavin, Katy, and Aidan McGray; Joey and Caden Walsh; Nathan, Henry, and Charlie McGray; his great-grandchild, Peyton McGray; his brothers Jim (Sue) and Jeff (Pat) McGray; his sister Peg (Mike) Aloisio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mildred McGray. Private services will be held, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to St. Michae'ls Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2020