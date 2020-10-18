John Albert McGray, 72, of Oswego, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 22 surrounded by his wife and children following a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 25, 1947, to Paul and Mildred (Kellen) McGray. John was a devoted and most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; his five children, Shawn McGray, Marisa (Joe) Walsh, Becky (Matt) Lempa, Michael (Heather) McGray, and Joel McGray; his grandchildren, Gavin, Katy, and Aidan McGray; Joey and Caden Walsh; Nathan, Henry, and Charlie McGray; his great-grandchild, Peyton McGray; his brothers Jim (Sue) and Jeff (Pat) McGray; his sister Peg (Mike) Aloisio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mildred McGray.
A memorial mass for John will be held at Saint Michael's Romanian Catholic Church in Aurora, with Father Ron Hilt as celebrant, on Saturday, October 24th at 2:00 PM. An open house memorial luncheon will be held afterward, from 3:30 to 6:30, at Reuland's, 115 Oak Ave Aurora, IL. All who wish to attend are welcome, but attendees must adhere to mask and social-distancing guidelines. Memorial donations can be made to St. Michael's Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N Lincoln Ave. Aurora, IL 60505.
