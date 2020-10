John Albert McGray, 72, of Oswego, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 22 surrounded by his wife and children following a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 25, 1947, to Paul and Mildred (Kellen) McGray. John was a devoted and most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; his five children, Shawn McGray, Marisa (Joe) Walsh, Becky (Matt) Lempa, Michael (Heather) McGray, and Joel McGray; his grandchildren, Gavin, Katy, and Aidan McGray; Joey and Caden Walsh; Nathan, Henry, and Charlie McGray; his great-grandchild, Peyton McGray; his brothers Jim (Sue) and Jeff (Pat) McGray; his sister Peg (Mike) Aloisio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mildred McGray.A memorial mass for John will be held at Saint Michael's Romanian Catholic Church in Aurora, with Father Ron Hilt as celebrant, on Saturday, October 24th at 2:00 PM. An open house memorial luncheon will be held afterward, from 3:30 to 6:30, at Reuland's, 115 Oak Ave Aurora, IL. All who wish to attend are welcome, but attendees must adhere to mask and social-distancing guidelines. Memorial donations can be made to St. Michael's Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N Lincoln Ave. Aurora, IL 60505.For Directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememoriahome.com