John Alan "Al" Matson, age 86, of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away with his family by his side at his residence on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born November 23, 1932 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Carl O. and Gertrude C. nee Erickson Matson.
Al proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Al worked for 35 years as an engineer for Nicor Gas. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL, where he volunteered as a greeter and usher. Al was an avid golfer and even achieved a hole-in-one. He was also a member of the Phoenix Club in Aurora, IL. Al was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Betty (nee Smith & Vesely) Matson, children Edward Vesely, Mark Matson, Richard Vesely, Brad (Heather) Matson, Susan (Michael) Fox, Christopher (Stacy) Matson, Stacy Oberhellman, grandchildren Amanda Vesely, Brianna Matson, Breyden Matson, Brody Matson, John Dagan Fox, Kaelia Fox, Mady Matson, Dean Matson, Vaughn Matson, Sydney Oberhellman, Brynn Oberhellman, and the mother of his children Lauri Matson.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Charlotte Meehan, Caryl Hruska and brother Ralph Matson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 63 Fernwood Road, Montgomery, IL 60538. Officiants will be Pastor Robert Donovan and Pastor Peter Hoffman. Burial with military honors will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, IL 60018. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 21, 2019