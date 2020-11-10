John Andrew Andrzejewski, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from cerebral amyloid angiopathy. John was born in Evanston, on June 3, 1938, as the fourth child of Andrew and Theresa (Kwiatkowski). His is a brother to Joseph (decd), Mary (decd), Helen, and Jane (James) Lenell (decd) and uncle to three.
John graduated from Ascension of Our Lord and Evanston Twp Schools. He began his BA at University of IL and completed it at Loyola. John served as company clerk in the US Army 3rd Armored Division. Later, earning his Master's Degree in History at NIU, he met Janet (Norris), his wife of 52 years. They married at Holy Cross Parish, Batavia in 1968.
Gifted with a strong Catholic faith, John was motivated to serve others. He taught for 38 years, ran for State Representative in 1976 and 1978, and was the owner and broker of Action Realty for 21 yrs. He was a pro-life volunteer, church lector, extraordinary minister, and catechism teacher. John was a dedicated member of the Legion of Mary, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Janet, their seven children: Adam (Kerry), Elizabeth (Roger) Earl, Abram (Joline), Nell, Mary (Mathew) Rund, Charity (Conor) Hill, Katherine (Joseph) Leano, and 25 grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be offered by Fr. Rev. Dean Smith, on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 120 S. Lancaster Ave, Aurora, IL 60506, followed by a private burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, favored charities are Holy Angels Catholic Church in Aurora, Waterleaf Women's Center, and the American Legion Post 795.
Services were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home. For more information, to leave memories and tributes, or to see his full life story, please visit the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or http://www.conleycare.com