It is with great sadness that the family of John C Boese Jr, announces his sudden passing on March 19, 2019 at age 55. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 30 years, Sylvia (Titus) Boese of Oswego, Illinois.John was born in Oak Lawn, Illinois on October 8, 1963. He graduated from Glenbard North High School in 1981. John was currently working for Nadler Golf in Aurora, Illinois, for whom he had been employed for 23 years. John was an avid fan of Chicago sports cheering for the Bears, Blackhawks and Cubs. He was a muscle car enthusiast. John was a former president and board member of the Tiger Athletic Club, and also a member of the Third Ward Club and St. George's Club all of Aurora, Illinois. John is survived by his wife; his father and stepmother, John and Kathy Boese Sr Oxford, Wisconsin; grandson, Maverick Clayton Boese Schwolow and his mother, Rhiannon of Schaumburg, Illinois; two step-brothers, Mark (Nyla) Stolte and Mike (Pam) Stolte. He was preceded in death by his son, Clayton Boese, his mother, Carol Boese; and step-sister, Mary LaCross.John will be forever remembered for his smile and infectious laugh by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 AM with a memorial service following at 12 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a Memorial Fund for his grandson, Maverick, in care of his wife, Sylvia Boese, P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.For additional info 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019