John C. Schwickert, 54, of Westmont, IL, passed away suddenly on June 1, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born September 10, 1964 to the late William and Hazel "Pat" (Boltie) Schwickert. John had been self-employed at the time of his death. He was always someone that could build or fix anything. Throughout his life he had a great love of anything with wheels, from mini bikes, go carts, cars and finally his greatest love, motorcycles. John owned many bikes and loved to customize them. He built several throughout his life. John is survived by his daughter, Brittany; five grandchildren, TJ, Trenton, Brandon William, Brooklyn and Bentley; two sisters, Carol McIlnay and Patricia (Richard) Brummel; niece, Cara Barrera; two nephews, Kyle McIlnay and Ian McIlnay. Along with his parents John was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Steffen. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 PM until time of service 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar, Grove, IL 60554. Burial will be private. For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 9 to June 10, 2019