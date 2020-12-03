John Carl Johannessen, 63, of Sandwich, IL passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1957 in Aurora, IL the son of Gene and Jeanie (Grass) Johannessen. He married Lori Gaffney on December 18, 1982 in Oswego, IL. John tinkered relentlessly in his garage and in the yard constantly rearranging everything. He loved a cold beer or an occasional whiskey and good company. If he was not chewing Extra gum, Bit-oh-Honey was his favorite candy. He always carried a hanky with him in his back pocket. He smelled like shaving cream even though when you hugged him, his whiskers brushed your face. His attire consisted of a zip-up hoodie, baseball cap and a carpenter's pencil behind one ear. Playing cards with his wife ,"Pookie," was a part of his normal routine. He seldom got angry and really thought it through when giving advice or answering tough questions.
He was a handsome man with the greatest smile and laugh. He was never afraid to give a hug or say I love you. He was the simplest man. Johns last words couldn't be more true," I'm the real deal."
He is survived by his wife Lori Johannessen; children Jenny (Kevin) Clancy and their children Ashlyn and Irelyn, Chrissy (Brian) Leonard and their children Kylie, Kamryn, Kaelyn, Klayre, and Kendall, Kathi (Luke) Fatland and their children Iris and Ollie, and James (Mel) Johannessen and their children Layla and Malia; sisters Terri (Dave) Clever and Dana (Joe) Hopp; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL and a private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Living Well Cancer Resource Center at Center 442 Williamsburg Ave Geneva, IL 60134. For more information, or to sign the online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
