STERLING – John Charles Barry, 80 of Sterling passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at his home after a struggle with cancer.He was born on May 31, 1938 in Aurora, IL the son of John Henry and Ethel (Zentmyer) Barry and served in the US Army as a MP from 1961 – 1963. He married Sharon Hoorelbek on October 4, 1963 in Aurora. He had worked at Vendo MFG in Aurora and Anixter. In 1973 he and his family moved to Sterling with the transfer of his job with Anixter. He also had worked at Kewanee Boiler in Kewanee and later for Dana Corporation in Sterling from where he retired. John enjoyed boating with his wife and friends on the Mississippi, fishing, golfing, bowling, watching the birds and spending quality time with his family.Survivors include his wife Sharon; his daughters: Laura (Mark) Driessens and Dawn (Marlin) Schmall; his grandchildren: Caleb Jon Barry, Shayla Schmall, Nathan Driessens and Korissa Kipping; his great grandchildren: Journey Ray Barry, Karleyne Marie Kipping, Dax Bennett Driessens and Ellise Nicole Keaschall.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joan Williams.Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-5 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow at 5 PM. Military honors will conclude the services at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaffey Hospice and Morrison Community Hospital. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 8, 2019