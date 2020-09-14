1/
John Cole Stredde
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
John Cole Stredde of Montgomery passed away on September 10, 2020 at Rush Copley in Aurora. He was born on May 8, 1942 in Aurora to John A. and Elizabeth (Cole) Stredde. John was united in marriage to Margaret Craig on August 23, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church in Aurora.

John was an avid gardener with a very green thumb. He could make anything grow. One of his favorite pastimes was walking our subdivision daily with his faithful black lab, Sam, at his side greeting neighbors on whatever route Sam chose for the day. He was very devoted to his wife of 51 years and to his children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Anne (Clarence) Lawrence of Marseilles and Andrew (Amy Gibson) Stredde of Geneva, and his grandchildren; Alysha, Logan, Cheyenne, and Dakota Lawrence; and Maddison, Audrey, Keegan, and Rowan Stredde.

He is also survived by his siblings Edward (Sharon) Stredde, Sharon (David) Nickels, and Lue Anne (Harry) George. In addition, his brother-in-law James (Cherie) Craig along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws (Donald and Mary Craig), and numerous aunts and uncles. We cannot forget to mention his canine companions, Jack and Sam.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home St. Charles 100 S. 3rd Street from 2-4PM with service starting at 4PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
04:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
