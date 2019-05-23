John Engelbrecht passed away after a long convalescence on October 8, 2018.John was born in Germany on the 4th day of October 1936. John never married and had no children. He is survived by his sister Hildegard Wichmann, his nephew Carsten Wichmann, his dear friend Lotto and many other friends.John was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Hildegards daughter.John worked in the trades and was a brick mason. John was known by his friends for his hard work, and for its high quality. Anyone who knew John liked him and his friends remember John never having a harsh word for anyone.John came to the United States from Germany in June of 1961 at about 25 years of age. He soon established his reputation as a hard working, honest individual in the Aurora/Montgomery area. John will always be remembered as a good man who worked hard his entire life.A celebration of John's life will be held on June 9th, 2019 between 4:00 PM and7:00 PM in the banquet room at Riverview Restaurant 1420 E River Road Montgomery, IL 60538. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Fred Morelli at the Law Office of Morelli & Raval. 1 (630) 892 6665. We all miss John. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 23 to May 29, 2019