John F. Bryant
1936 - 2020
John Fred Bryant, age 83 of Oak Park, IL formerly of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Belmont Village Assisted Living in Oak Park, IL. He was born on December 22, 1936 in La Porte, IN the son of Ralph and Ida Mae (Lloyd) Bryant.

Mr. Bryant was a veteran of the Illinois National Guard. John was formerly employed as a Mechanical Engineer by Borg Warner in Aurora, IL. John was also self-employed in the construction industry having built several homes in Yorkville, IL. He later retired from Bell Laboratories in Naperville, IL. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed several outdoor activities including wind surfing, skiing, camping, hiking and sailing. John also enjoyed flying as a registered pilot and a certified flight instructor. John was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his daughter, Julie Ann Richter of Brookfield, IL; his granddaughters, Sophia and Hannah Richter of Brookfield, IL; his brother, Mark (Joyce) Bryant of La Porte, IN; two nieces; and his former wife, the mother of his children, Sherry (John Uhrich) Bryant of Naperville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ida Mae Bryant; and his son, Todd Bryant in 1993.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.

Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 23, 2020.
