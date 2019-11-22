Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
John F. O'Donnell


1934 - 2019
John F. O'Donnell Obituary
John F. "Jack" O'Donnell, 85, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019
