|
|
John F. "Jack" O'Donnell, 85, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019