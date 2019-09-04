Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
John Francis O'Neil


1963 - 2019
John F. O'Neil, 56, of Aurora passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 at Jennings Terrace. He was born April 19, 1963 in Sterling, IL, the son of the late Thomas and Nancy (Price) O'Neil.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy Barnett-O'Neil of Aurora; his children, Collin and Bailey O'Neil; his seven siblings and their families; and many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 5 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will take place from 1 P.M. until the time of service. Interment will be private at West Batavia Cemetery.

For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
