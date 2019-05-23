Resources More Obituaries for John Nemanich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John George Nemanich

Obituary Condolences Flowers John George Nemanich, 68, of North Aurora passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1950, in Chicago to John and Martha (Donis) Nemanich. At age 5, his family moved to Morton Grove, IL. He graduated from Niles West High School in Skokie, IL, attended Harper College in Palatine, IL and received his degree in education from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. He played football and baseball in high school and baseball at Harper. In 1972 he accepted his first and only teaching position at Oswego High School where he taught business for the next 29 years. During his tenure at OHS he coached baseball for 13 years. He married Deborah Smathers on June 7, 1980 and they soon made their home in Oswego, where they remained for 34 years. John always dreamed of having his own business and this dream came to fruition when he and his friend and fellow baseball coach, Dave Elko, started a part-time cleaning business. Eventually John obtained sole ownership and maintained the business until his death. His love of sports was passed on from his father, who took him to pre-Soldier Field Bears games at Wrigley Field and Blackhawk games, where they often sneaked in and stood high in the upper reaches of the Chicago Stadium to watch hockey greats Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita. His greatest joy, though, came from coaching his own children early on and being a proud parent spectator later. John always had a kind word on his lips and an extremely generous nature in his heart. His passing leaves an unfillable hole in many lives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Peter (wife Liza Reines); Samuel (wife Sarah Wahlstrom Helgren); a grandson, Theodore, and granddaughter, Lucille; a sister, Janis (husband John) Lucadello; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Warren. A memorial service for John will take place Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neighborhood Church of the Brethren, 155 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, IL, with Lynda Willman officiating the service.. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. To leave a condolence message or a contribution in lieu of flowers to a memorial fund in John's name, please go to: www.everloved.com/life-of/john-nemanich. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 23 to May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries