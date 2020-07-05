J ohn G. Johnston, fond of country music, Ben, Cubs & Bears, committed to Vietnam duties & VFW affairs,O fficially filed his final flight plan . . .after battling a cancer like no other man.H is common sense math skills had a magic about 'em; as problems arose, who could solve' em without him?N ew challenges plague us; the solutions evade us; wish he were among us to guide us and aid us.G enerally, he "drooled" over old cars and antiques; the older the tractor, the sweeter the squeaks.O bcessively picky with each paint job commissioned; john's "perfectionist" genes were predispositioned.R ichard, Anna Marie, and Paul (younger siblings) all knew . . . They could count on "big bro" to always come through.D na tests traced lineage to the British Isles; accounting for John's Scottish wallet and wild Irish smilesO nly 48 3/4 years were all he & Shirl had; Bryan, Krista, and Hilary dearly loved their ol' dad.N o less than 10 grandminions would make grandpa's day; all too young to know why "Grandpa J" couldn't stay.J ust a gardener by choice, a painter by trade…. By 2007, retirement plans would be made.O utside, tending beans or watching ben pitch represented some favorite pastimes of whichH is preferences ranged from "jeopardy" & sports, old sit-coms, Nascar races, and weather reports.N ever sat through a movie, he'd make no exception; well maybe just one. . .for "Shawshank Redemption".S ometimes, a cup of hot coffee would start out his day at McDonalds, Dunkin' Donuts, or the local SpeedwayT o hang out with a tradesman, his brother, or friend; maybe work on a crossword ("in pencil...not pen!")O ne catered "celebration of life" will be planned. . . Down the road if and when covid restrictions are bannedN o flowers needed; well-wishes respected; donations to the VFW. . . Gratefully accepted. Now & forever, John, all my love, ShirlJohn G. Johnston (09 Oct 1944 - 01 Jun 2020), son of Gordon Fredrick Johnston & Anna Elizabeth Cockrell, brother of Richard (Judy) Johnston, Anna Marie Garrod, & Paul (Dianne) Johnston; father of Bryan (Alissa) Johnston, Krista (Rudy) Lopez, & Hilary (Michael) Harvanek; grandfather of Kaleigh, Aiden, Aubrey, Caeden, Avelinn, Cillian, Benjamin, Jacob, William, & Lauren. Active member of VFW post 6791, 431 n. Neltor Blvd., West Chicago, IL 60185