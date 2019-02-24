John Howard Barry, 69, of Ottawa, formerly of Bristol, Illinois, died on Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at his home, after a brief fight against cancer. John was born on July 5, 1949 in Monmouth, Illinois. His parents were John T. and Catherine (Myers) Barry. He was a graduate of Streator High School. John married Leanne M. Baudino on July 21, 1979 at St. Joseph's Parish in Marseilles, Illinois. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years. Railroading was his passion, as he was a 3rd generation railroader. He was a member of St. Catherine Drexel Catholic Church in Sugar Grove, Illinois and the United Transportation Union. He enjoyed fishing, and loved the outdoors.He is survived by his wife, Leanne, his two children, Kathrin L. (Matt) Gilbert, of Somonauk, IL, and Elliot T. (Kaitlyn) Barry, of Geneva, IL, two grandchildren, Noah and Leah Gilbert, a sister, Linda (Tarry) Barry Kemp, of Orlando, FL, four nieces and seven nephews, and many supportive family and friends.John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Judith Hinkelman, and one nephew.In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice 105 Marquette Street, Suite A, La Salle, IL, 61301.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560. NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary