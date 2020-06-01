John K. Wing, Jr., formerly of Aurora, died on Tuesday, May 19, at his home in Jacksonville, Fla.



He was born March 28, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind. to John K. and Barbara (Craw) Wing. He married Patricia (Griggs) Wing on Oct. 14, 1972.



John is survived by his wife, Patricia, along with a daughter, Jennifer (James) Snyder of Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., and a son, Brett (Shirley) Wing of Aurora, Ill., three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, along with three nieces, a nephew and several cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Jacqueline, Deborah and Isabel.



John graduated from Elkhart High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years in the residential and commercial construction industry. He also served on the sales team for EnviroSafe Technologies in Jacksonville.



John possessed a great sense of humor and a gentleness and compassion for his family and friends. He was a passionate sports fan who cheered on his favorite Chicago teams, especially the Bears and Cubs.



Memorial service details will be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care in Jacksonville, Fla. or St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.





