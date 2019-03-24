John K. Werrline, 63, of North Port FL passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born May 6, 1955 in Aurora IL, the son of late William J. Werrline Jr. and Margaret Elaine Werrline (Forristal). John loved spending time outdoors; Fishing and camping with his family, Hiking the amazing state parks in Minnesota and Ohio, and the beautiful beaches of Florida. He is survived by his wife: Michele (Hassel) Werrline of North Port FL: His children: Sarah (Chad) Ulery of Aurora IL, Alyse (Jason) Smith of Port Charlotte FL, John (Leslie) Werrline of Daytona Beach FL. His adored Grandchildren : Alyssa Marie (Fiancé Andrew), Raymond James, Tayla Grace, Brendan Jacob, Tessa Briella, Kylie Marie, Michael Paul, Emily Suzanne. His sister Sherry (Jim) Pollock. His brothers: Bill (Sandi) Werrline, Steve (Jetta) Werrline, Tim (Sharon) Werrline, Rick (Laurie) Werrline, Mark (Mary) Werrline.John was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. John was also a loving and proud great uncle to many great nieces and great nephews.John was a kind and generous man who will be greatly missed by family and friends.A memorial service for John will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Aurora IL on Saturday March 30th at 11 AM. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary