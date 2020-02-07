Home

John Kurash


1944 - 2020
John Kurash Obituary
John Kurash, 75, of Sugar Grove, IL died peacefully at home on February 2, 2020. He was born April 6, 1944 in Decorah, IA, son of Leonard and Helen Kurash. John spent his youth in Fort Atkinson, IA working on farms, hunting, and fishing. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the army and proudly served 17 years. He then worked for and retired from Chrysler and Farmington Public Schools in Michigan. John enjoyed working with his hands in his spare time and was a skilled craftsman. He has left behind a legacy of handmade items and restored antiques. In his retirement he enjoyed giving countless putt-putt (tractor) rides, time spent with family, the company of his friends Dick, Darren, Tony, Paul and Andres and time spent at Harner's Bakery and Calamity Janes.

He is survived by his son Chris (Heidi) Kurash and grandson Jacob of Phoenix, AZ: His daughter Shana (Ray) Callahan and grandsons Evan, Collin and Austin of Sugar Grove, IL; His beloved Joan Kurash of Phoenix, AZ and her children Kathleen (John) Piggins, Kelli (Dave) Vroom, Kerri (Mark) Eby, and Kevin (Carol) Bowen; His sisters Janice (Dave) Lyon Virginia Beach, VA, Patricia (Lawson) Stevens Elizabethtown, KY, and a brother Harlen (Lyda) Kurash of Florida.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Kurash .

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial Service and interment will be held privately. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020
