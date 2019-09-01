Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
United Church of Sandwich
512 Lions Road
Sandwich, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
United Church of Sandwich
512 Lions Road
Sandwich, IL
John L. Reiners


1945 - 2019
John L. Reiners Obituary
John L Reiners, age 73, of Earlville, IL died suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at OSF St Paul Medical Center in Mendota, IL. He was born December 1, 1945 in Sandwich, IL the son of the late Lawrence V and Marjorie J nee Aucutt Reiners.

He served his country honorably with the US Air Force during the Viet Nam Conflict. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a computer programmer for TDS Communications, the State of Wisconsin and Reiners Memorials in Sandwich, IL.

He is survived by his wife Mischelle R Reiners, sisters Jane (Art) Grunden, Kathy (Rick) Simmons, Susan (Ken) Miller, Barb (Mark) Eggleston; brothers Monty (Betty) Reiners, David (Brenda) Reiners, Ronald (Ruth) Reiners, Michael (Marieta) Lord, Samuel (Dora) Lord, Donald (Cherie) Lord; sister-in-law Kay Lord; also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jean Lord Reiners, sisters Sandy Reiners, Sharon Bradford, Pat Riddle, Mary Hewuse; brothers Steven Reiners, Bill Lord and Peter Lord.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the funeral service, with military honors, at 12:00 Noon at the United Church of Sandwich 512 Lions Road Sandwich, IL. Private family burial will take place later.

Memorials may be directed to the Reiners Family PO Box 665 Oswego, IL 60543 or the Susan G Komen in memory of John Reiners 6527 Normandy Ln. #201 Madison, WI. 53719

Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL with CREMATORY of Oswego, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 of www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15, 2019
