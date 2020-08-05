John "Jack" Lawence Quinlan, Jr., was born in Chicago, IL on October 28 1937 the oldest of six children to John Sr. and Mary Helen Quinlan. He passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 82 in Florida.
He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1955. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves from 1961 to 1965 and rose to Staff Sergeant, afterwards he went on to attend a local junior college and study business.
He married Margaret Melaniphy in 1961 and they had five children together. After their divorce John remarried Roberta (Buckner-Forss) and they were close to celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary prior to her death.
John is preceded in death by his wife Roberta, his parents, his brother Thomas "Tom", his sister Sr. Margaret "Peggy", and grandson Justus.
He is survived by three brothers; Joseph "Joe" (Laurette), Patrick "PJ" (Linda) and Noel (Karen), five children: John III (grandchildren: Patrick Quinlan, Clair Rueland), Linda Watson (grandchildren: late Justus, John Deane, Tyrone, Alisha, Levi and Hannah), Tim and his wife Kelly (grandchildren: Ryan, Sammy), Kenneth (grandchildren: Dustin, Breanna), and Jeannie Bledsoe (grandchildren: David, Monica ; great-grandchild: John David), fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. As well as four stepchildren from Roberta; Kathy (Gil), Sue (Drew), Rob (Debbie), Jim (Shawn) and their families.
John was top salesman in the 70's with US Plywood. He went on to obtain his realtor as well as broker's license and moved to sell homes. Later he worked for and retired from Illinois Toll Highway Authority.
He earned his pilot's license from The Aurora Airport . John enjoyed serving with the Lions Club as Vice President for 3 years and 1 year as president. John was on the board of The Phoenix Club and was able to help the club purchase adjoining property which enabled them to expand their facility. He enjoyed hunting, flying, reading and he loved his family and friends.
A memorial visitation for John will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. Fr. Timothy Piasecki will officiate. Because of COVID-19, social distancing and face masks will be required for all that attend the services along with limitations on the amount of people in the funeral home. For additional information please call 630-631-5500 or visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you will be able to sign the online guest book and leave condolences for the family.