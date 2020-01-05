|
|
Born in Chicago on June 25, 1947 John Martin Haab of Aurora IL passed away on December 20th 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. John spent his early childhood in Calumet Park where he attended St. Isadore elementary school and graduated from Mendel Catholic High School in 1965. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Dayton in Dayton Ohio. While there he met Cynthia Essig whom he married on December 21, 1968. He always remembered his anniversary as it was specifically chosen to be the longest night of the year. His three children fueled his taste for good food, adventure, and his lifelong desire to listen to new music (to say nothing of adding to his arsenal of stories of stupidity). Blessed with extraordinary mechanical aptitude, John began repairing cars in college, a skill he used throughout his life to keep his beloved Cadillacs on the road- sometimes long past their life expectancy. After programming for a number of companies including Allied and Allis Chalmers, John started Link Development and later Batavia Industrial, where among other contributions he played an early role in health record connectivity. He loved his chosen career and delighted in leaving signature "tells" in his programs that might send a message to a future user. John excelled at a good bar debate and picked up many lifelong friends betting obscure facts over a cocktail. In addition to a long list of treasured friends, John leaves behind his three children Joan (Jacob) Haab, Paul (Kelly Haab-Tallitsch) Haab, and Michael (Trisha) Haab, five grandchildren, Jason (Angelica), Emily, Allison, and Rachel Haab, and Emma Tallitsch, one great grandchild Callie, and his sister Susan (Kurt) Utzinger. Also remaining are beloved sister & brother-in-laws Barb and Dan Stage, nieces Holly (Greg) Bouley and Michele Woerman, and nephew Dan (Sue) Stage Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy, and his parents Lester & Bernice Haab. John valued his relationships above all else and was relentlessly welcoming to family and friends in whatever form they took. There was always room for another seat at his table. A remembrance of John will be held in the Lager Room at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend, share stories and remember him.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020