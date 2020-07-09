John Mouis, 89, of Aurora, IL passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bright Oaks of Aurora Memory Care after a twelve year struggle with Alzheimer's. John was born January 20, 1931 to Irma and Louis Mouis, immigrants from Hungary. John was united in marriage to the former Naomi "Penny" Williams and they spent the next fifty four happy years together. He graduated from East Aurora High School in 1950, and then went on to proudly serve his country with the Army National Guard in Korea.
He loved the Chicago Bull and Bears, golfing, fishing, and was an avid sportsman his entire life. He bowled for sixty one years and sponsored his team "The Barber Shop" for thirty eight of those years. He was inducted into the USBC Bowling Hall of Fame for his contribution the furthering of the sport of bowling and other people's lives. John was also an inductee in the East Aurora Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in track, basketball, and especially as a star fullback in football.
John was a member of the Aurora American Legion Post 84, a life member of the Montgomery V.F.W. Post 7542, the Aurora Tiger Club and the Aurora Phoenix Club.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife Penny and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He touched the lives of many and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded by his parents; his two brothers, Louis and his wife Lorraine Mouis and Peter Mouis; his sister Irma "Bobby" and her husband Bill Wellbourn; his uncle Peter.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 11, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 5:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Annunciation Church, Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, O.S.B. will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and social distance at all locations.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Aurora Veterans Advisory Council for their service dog fund or the Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.
