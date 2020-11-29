John N. Schneider, age 100, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on February 10, 1920 in Yorkville, IL, the son of Fred and Almada (LeCuyer) Schneider.
He was united in marriage on June 21, 1941 to the former Ruth B. Sherman and they spent the next 58 happy years together until her passing on April 8, 2000. Mr. Schneider served his country proudly as member of the United States Navy during World War II. John was a longtime member of the Yorkville Congregational Church in Yorkville, IL. For many years, he was the owner and operator of Schneider Refrigerator and Appliance in Yorkville, IL. John was a member of the Yorkville American Legion Post #395 as well as Yorkville Masonic Lodge #471. Mr. Schneider was a charter member and had been very active over the years in the Yorkville Lions Club. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother, who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his children, Sandra (Lester) Granart of Big Rock, IL, and John Ray (Beverly) Schneider of Yorkville, IL; his five grandchildren, Heather Granart of Oswego, IL, Melissa (Tim) Wollard of Westchester, IL, Tricia (Dan) Brummel of North Aurora, IL, Tana (Jeff) Rice of Yorkville, IL and Luke (Rachel) Schneider of Utica, IL; his nine great-grandchildren, Drake Gutierrez, Teighan Brummel, Zachary Rice, Dakota Brummel, Taylor Rice, Kade Gutierrez, Dilyn Brummel, Lillian Schneider, and Evelyn Schneider; as well as several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Almada Schneider; his wife, Ruth Schneider; and his two brothers, Frank Schneider and Fred Schneider.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL with Pastor Timothy Rhodes officiating. Interment with Military honors will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.